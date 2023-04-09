Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Sunday, April 9th

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles finish up their three-game series in Baltimore at Camden Yards on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees defeated the O’s 4-1 on Saturday night, Giancarlo Stanton capping off a three-run 5th inning with a solo HR. Rookie starter Jhony Brito picked up his second win of the season after allowing one run over 5.0 innings. Let’s go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for the game.

Yankees-Orioles picks: Sunday, April 9th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: Josh Donaldson (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), Harrison Bader (oblique)

Orioles

Out: N/A

Starting pitchers

Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Wells

Cortes we all know about. He broke out for the Yankees last season and was an All-Star. In his first start of the season, Cortes allowed one run over 5.0 innings in a 8-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wells pitched the bulk of a bullpen game against the Texas Rangers in his first action of 2023. He tossed five scoreless innings in the middle of a 2-0 win over the Rangers. We may see a similar approach from Baltimore on Sunday, going with a few arms to try and win the series.

Over/Under pick

This actually isn’t a bad pitching matchup and the Yankees’ bats have kind of been hot and cold lately. The back-end of the Yanks’ order is struggling (Anthony Volpe, Jose Trevino, Franchy Cordero, etc). So unless we see some long balls, this one could be lower scoring. Still, the line is at 7.5 for this reason. If the O’s go bullpen, that should favor offense. But if Cortes goes 5-6 and the Yankees bullpen is in play, most of the offense may have to come from New York.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

This is pretty even and with Cortes on the hill, the Yankees should be the play. The Yankees’ bullpen has been working through some kinks but is almost to where it should be. On the other hand, the O’s have hit lefties well in a smaller sample size this season. Granted, a lot of that damage was against Chris Sale. Cortes is tougher to operate against. It’s not a bad line on the Yankees as well favored on the road.

Pick: Yankees -150