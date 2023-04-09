 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Sunday, April 9th

Ben Zweiman shares their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Marlins vs. Mets on Sunday, April 9th.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Francisco Lindor reacts with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets after Alonso’s two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets wrap up their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens. The Mets have won the first two games of the series and can complete the sweep to improve to 6-1 against Miami on the season. The Mets had just been swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. Let’s go over some odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marlins-Mets picks: Sunday, April 9th

Injury report

Mets

Out: Omar Narvaez (calf)

Marlins

Out: Jacob Stallings (back)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Carlos Carrasco

Garrett is in his fourth season with the Marlins and second as a starter. In the first series against the Mets this season, Garrett allowed two runs on six hits (one HR) in 3.0 innings. Carrasco also got off to a pretty rough start this season. He got blown up by the Brewers for five runs in 4.0 innings, walking four batters.

Over/Under pick

If you read the above graf, you can kind of get an idea of where we might go here. The over/under is at 8.5 runs with the under at -120 and over at +100. Garrett and Carrasco should allow a lot of base runners. If both pitchers struggle again, on a long weekend with the bullpens working, we should see a lot of runs. This line is high but I’ll take the juice.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

In the event that Carrasco at least limits some damage and lasts 4-5 innings, the Mets should be positioned well to pick up a win. Garrett isn’t anything special and the Marlins’ bullpen hasn’t been great early in the season. The Mets should have an easy time picking up the sweep. The run line isn’t a bad idea but do we really wanna ride against the books on both bets? We’ll leave it up to you.

Pick: Mets ML or Mets -1.5 (+145)

