Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Sunday, April 9th

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets wrap up their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens. The Mets have won the first two games of the series and can complete the sweep to improve to 6-1 against Miami on the season. The Mets had just been swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. Let’s go over some odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marlins-Mets picks: Sunday, April 9th

Injury report

Mets

Out: Omar Narvaez (calf)

Marlins

Out: Jacob Stallings (back)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Carlos Carrasco

Garrett is in his fourth season with the Marlins and second as a starter. In the first series against the Mets this season, Garrett allowed two runs on six hits (one HR) in 3.0 innings. Carrasco also got off to a pretty rough start this season. He got blown up by the Brewers for five runs in 4.0 innings, walking four batters.

Over/Under pick

If you read the above graf, you can kind of get an idea of where we might go here. The over/under is at 8.5 runs with the under at -120 and over at +100. Garrett and Carrasco should allow a lot of base runners. If both pitchers struggle again, on a long weekend with the bullpens working, we should see a lot of runs. This line is high but I’ll take the juice.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

In the event that Carrasco at least limits some damage and lasts 4-5 innings, the Mets should be positioned well to pick up a win. Garrett isn’t anything special and the Marlins’ bullpen hasn’t been great early in the season. The Mets should have an easy time picking up the sweep. The run line isn’t a bad idea but do we really wanna ride against the books on both bets? We’ll leave it up to you.

Pick: Mets ML or Mets -1.5 (+145)