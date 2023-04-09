Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Sunday, April 9th

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks are probably tired of playing against each other at this point. Sunday, April 9th will mark the eighth game this season that they have faced each other. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Michael Grove will take the mound for Los Angeles, while Ryne Nelson gets the starting nod for Arizona.

The Dodgers are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is high and set at 9.5. The Diamondbacks are the +115 underdogs. Los Angeles will stay on the road for a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants starting Monday. Arizona will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to town for a three-game series on Monday.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks picks: Sunday, April 9th

Injury report

Dodgers

N/A

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (shoulder), C Carson Kelly (forearm), RF Kyle Lewis (illness)

Starting pitchers

Michael Grove vs. Ryne Nelson

Grove will be making his second start of the season. He pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs against the Colorado Rockies. Grove walked two and struck out four and didn’t factor into the decision.

Nelson also didn’t qualify for a decision in his first start of the year. He pitched five innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs. Nelson struck out and walked three against the San Diego Padres.

Over/Under pick

In the seven games these teams have played this season, they see an average run total of nine. All three games of the current series have seen at least seven runs scored. Most recently, the Dodgers won 12-8 on Saturday. Even with the starters each allowing three runs in their first outing, I think we see the under hit in this one.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles is 3-4 against Arizona so far this season. The Dodgers lineup provided ample run support for Grove in his last start, while the Diamondbacks lost the game that Nelson started. Los Angeles has a better overall lineup, and I think their bullpen secures the series finale for them.

Pick: Dodgers