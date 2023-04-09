Two-start pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 2

In fantasy baseball leagues that feature weekly moves, owners always need to keep one eye on the future — any player you add on Sunday or Monday will need to help your team all week long. Luckily, we’re here to help with a list of starting pitchers likely available on the waiver wire who’ll be making not one but two starts that could provide value in Week 2 of fantasy baseball.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 2

Two-start pitchers

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins —

Maeda looked fully recovered in his return from Tommy John surgery against the Miami Marlins, and now he’s slated to face the Chicago White Sox in pitcher-friendly Target Field before a trip to Yankee Stadium later in the week — with a higher pitch count now that he’s stretched out a bit. The matchups aren’t the friendliest, but Maeda was a Cy Young-caliber pitcher not too long ago and is worth the risk.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles —

Gibson is just an average pitcher, but he also has the ability to go deep into games, and his matchups are solid: at home against a dreadful Oakland Athletics lineup and then on the road against a White Sox team that’s far less effective against righties.

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves —

Elder pitched well at Busch Stadium to open his 2023 season, and he should make both of these starts with Jared Shuster struggling and Max Fried still rehabbing his injured hamstring. Starts against the Reds at home and the Kansas City Royals in spacious Kauffman Stadium should return a profit for owners.

Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies —

Strahm, a former reliever, was on a restrictive pitch count in his first start of the season but still managed to tame the New York Yankees in the Bronx. He’ll have a longer leash this week, and he’ll be rewarded with matchups against the Marlins at home and the Reds in Cincinnati.

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals —

Hear me out here. Yes, Matz has to get through a start at Coors Field, which is always treacherous. But, Coors or not, the Rockies are next-to-last in OPS against lefties this season, and if he can survive that start he’ll get the Pittsburgh Pirates at home later in the week. Matz fanned seven batters in 5.1 innings in his first start of the year and could surprise.