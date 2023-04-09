Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 2 of 2023 MLB season

We have made it through the first full week of the fantasy baseball season. Depending on the format of your league, you likely just wrapped up your first matchup and are set to begin your second. There have been some surprises this year, but not without some early disappointments. Your fantasy baseball roster is fluid, so don’t be afraid to make tweaks throughout the season. With that in mind, here are some players you can let go to the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

The top prospect is off to a slow start in the big leagues. Through the first matchup, he only has six fantasy points in standard points leagues. There is still plenty of upside with him, but a player like Jorge Mateo for the Baltimore Orioles has more momentum currently. Mateo has 29 fantasy points compared to Volpe’s six.

Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers

Tellez was a drop for me last week and heads into the second matchup of the season with only eight points. The Brew Crew seem content using him in a platoon, and he could only play in games with a right-hander on the mound for his opponent. He is rostered in 66.5% of leagues, so if you used heavy draft capital on him, you can try and trade him, but otherwise, start looking for another first-base option like Carlos Santana of the Pittsburgh Pirates (13 more fantasy points than Tellez) or Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes (14 more points than Tellez).

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Simply put, Berrios just hasn’t found it this year. He has been getting absolutely shelled in his starts and has given up the same number of earned runs as he has struck out batters. You like to roster pitchers that can get some reliable run support, but Berrios just isn’t cutting it to start the year and shouldn’t be rostered in standard-sized leagues despite being rostered in 74.2% of leagues.