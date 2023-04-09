Pick on the Total for Yankees-Orioles on April 9

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles conclude their series on Sunday in Baltimore with both looking to continue their early season success at the plate.

New York Yankees (-155, 8) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Last season the Yankees led the league in both runs scored and home runs while the Orioles are off to a hit start with their offense with an average of 5.8 runs per game the first seven games of the season.

The Orioles give Tyler Wells the start, who has struggled in his career pitching in Baltimore, posting a 5.38 ERA in Baltimore across his two-plus seasons in the MLB compared to a 2.85 ERA on the road.

The Yankees counter with Nester Cortes, who overall was terrific in 2022 with a 12-4 record and 2.44 ERA, but much of that success came at home.

Cortes had a 1.95 ERA with 0.5 home runs per nine innings allowed while posting a 3.06 ERA with 1.4 home runs per nine innings.

After the Orioles were ninth in bullpen ERA last season, but had a 3.97 bullpen ERA after the All-Star, which was 19th and entered the weekend with a 4.20 ERA in the bullpen this season.

With the struggles of Wells at home coupled with both offenses off to a strong start, Sunday’s affair sets up for an explosion of runs.

The Play: Yankees vs. Orioles Over 8