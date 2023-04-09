Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters in third round due to injury

Tiger Woods made his record-tying 23rd consecutive Masters cut, but he won't complete the tournament. Woods has withdrawn due to an injury. He announced on social media that he aggravated his plantar fasciitis injury.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

He completed seven holes of the third round on Saturday. The tournament was suspended at that point due to weather and was scheduled to resume Sunday morning. Woods elected to withdraw before his round started back up.

Woods was sitting in last place (54th) with a +6. He shot two over in the first round and one over in the second round. He was one of the last golfers to make the cut. He tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for consecutive Masters cuts record.