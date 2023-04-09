Has a LIV Golfer ever won a major?

Jon Rahm took home the green jacket at the 2023 Masters, beating out LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson for the win. Though it looked like Koepka may be able to pull it off for most of the second and third rounds, he was unable to finish out the 72 holes in the lead.

Koepka shot +3 on Sunday afternoon to fall behind and split a tie for second with Mickelson, who pulled himself into contention with a -7 in the final round. Rahm finished four shots ahead of both of them after shooting -3 on Sunday afternoon.

Though golfers currently in LIV have won majors in the past, no LIV golfer has won a major since joining the league. They play just 54 holes in LIV tournaments, which may be a factor in the four-round major tournaments.

Koepka won LIV Golf’s most recent tournament in Orlando, Florida. Before joining LIV, he won two PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens. Cameron Smith won the Open Championship in 2022 shortly before joining LIV.