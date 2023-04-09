 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Has a LIV Golfer ever won a major?

We take a look at the history of LIV golfers in major tournaments since joining the breakaway tour.

By Grace McDermott
Cameron Smith reacts after his bunker shot on the 16th hole nearly went in for a birdie during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

Jon Rahm took home the green jacket at the 2023 Masters, beating out LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson for the win. Though it looked like Koepka may be able to pull it off for most of the second and third rounds, he was unable to finish out the 72 holes in the lead.

Koepka shot +3 on Sunday afternoon to fall behind and split a tie for second with Mickelson, who pulled himself into contention with a -7 in the final round. Rahm finished four shots ahead of both of them after shooting -3 on Sunday afternoon.

Though golfers currently in LIV have won majors in the past, no LIV golfer has won a major since joining the league. They play just 54 holes in LIV tournaments, which may be a factor in the four-round major tournaments.

Koepka won LIV Golf’s most recent tournament in Orlando, Florida. Before joining LIV, he won two PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens. Cameron Smith won the Open Championship in 2022 shortly before joining LIV.

