Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger after Matchday 30

The English Premier League has wrapped up Matchday 30 Sunday with Arsenal remaining at the top of the table despite a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The Gunners have not been overtaken this season at any point but still have to contend with Manchester City. Man City have a game in hand, and a return game with Arsenal later this month.

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle is starting to heat up. Teams 13 through 19 are separated by just six combined points with eight matches left. Crystal Palace likely saved themselves after a 5-1 win over Leeds United but they are still just six points out from the relegation zone.

Here’s a look at the full table after Matchday 30 in the Premier League. The top four teams will qualify for next year’s Champions League, while the team in fifth will play in the Europa League. The bottom three teams will be relegated to the English Championship, while the top three teams in that division will replace them in the Premier League next season.

1. Arsenal, 23-4-3, 73 points, +43 goal differential

2. Manchester City, 21-4-4, 67 points, +48 goal differential

3. Newcastle, 15-11-3, 56 points, +27 goal differential

4. Manchester United, 17-5-7, 56 points, +7 goal differential

5. Tottenham, 16-5-9, 53 points, +13 goal differential

6. Aston Villa, 14-5-11, 47 points, +1 goal differential

7. Brighton, 13-7-8, 46 points, +16 goal differential

8. Liverpool, 12-8-9, 44 points, +15 goal differential

9. Brentford, 10-13-7, 43 points, +7 goal differential

10. Fulham, 11-6-12, 39 points. -1 goal differential

11. Chelsea, 10-9-11, 39 points, -2 goal differential

12. Crystal Palace, 8-9-13, 33 points, -11 goal differential

13. Wolves, 8-7-15, 31 points, -18 goal differential

14. West Ham United, 8-6-15, 30 points, -12 goal differential

15. Bournemouth, 8-6-16, 30 points, -29 goal differential

16. Leeds United, 7-8-15, 29 points, -15 goal differential

17. Everton, 6-9-15, 27 points, -20 goal differential

18. Nottingham Forest, 6-9-15, 27 points, -30 goal differential

19. Leicester City, 7-4-19, 25 points, -12 goal differential

20. Southampton, 6-5-19, 23 points, -27 goal differential