Jon Rahm’s fortune cookie predicted his 2023 Masters victory

Just under 10 years ago in 2013, an 18-year-old Jon Rahm ate a fortune cookie from Panda Express sand posted the fortune on Twitter — “your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.”

The caption? “I am gonna win the masters!” A decade later, the prophecy has come to pass — Rahm is sporting the green jacket for the first time in his career, marking his second major win after emerging victorious at the 2023 Masters.

I am gonna win the masters! @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/c7oT46dMGG — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 9, 2013

The Spaniard began his professional golf career in 2016. He has won nine PGA TOUR events, eight European Tour events, and now, two majors. He adds the Augusta victory to his 2021 U.S. Open win.

Rahm shot -12 over four rainy, windy, delay-filled days at Augusta National, beating out Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes. This marks Rahm’s fourth win of the calendar year. Before this year, his highest Masters finish was a solo fourth in 2018.