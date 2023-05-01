 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Devils face in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Devils have advanced in the 2023 NHL playoffs. We go over who they’ll face in the next round.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his second period goal against Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 01, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils defeated their division rival New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series 4-0 on Monday night to advance to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Devils were down 2-0 in the series after dropping the first two games at home. New Jersey would go on to win four of the next five to defeat New York. Here we’ll go over who the Devils will face in the second round of the playoffs.

Who will Devils play in second round of playoffs?

The Devils will take on the Metropolitan Division winner Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the postseason. The Devils almost caught the Hurricanes during the regular season to win the Metro division title. Carolina will have home-ice advantage in this series.

