Who will Devils face in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The New Jersey Devils defeated their division rival New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series 4-0 on Monday night to advance to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Devils were down 2-0 in the series after dropping the first two games at home. New Jersey would go on to win four of the next five to defeat New York. Here we’ll go over who the Devils will face in the second round of the playoffs.

Who will Devils play in second round of playoffs?

The Devils will take on the Metropolitan Division winner Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the postseason. The Devils almost caught the Hurricanes during the regular season to win the Metro division title. Carolina will have home-ice advantage in this series.