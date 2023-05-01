Warriors injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 6 Golden State Warriors have officially eliminated the No. 3 Sacramento Kings in an enthralling seven-game series. Looking for back-to-back NBA titles yet again, the reigning champions will now prepare for a Western Conference semifinals clash against the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers. As two of the biggest brands in any sport, we will now be treated to Steph vs. LeBron, the Bay vs. L.A. and BART vs. Metro — oh yes, this will be copious amounts of fun.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors injury report and how it may impact the series.

Warriors injury report

Fortunately for Dub Nation, Golden State enters the second round of the postseason relatively healthy. Andrew Wiggins — who missed significant time this year dealing with a personal matter — has been back on the court for almost two weeks and looks to be in rhythm already.

Klay Thompson appears to be at full strength after finishing his first full regular season 2019. Thompson grew up in Los Angeles; I’m not sure if even the National Guard could keep him out of this upcoming series if he was hurt.

The only player currently on Golden State’s injury report is Patrick Baldwin Jr., but he played just 31 total games in 2022-23, and logged minutes in only one game against Sacramento. Baldwin Jr. is doubtful for Game 1 against the Lakers on Tuesday night.