Lakers injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers have officially eliminated the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, upsetting the young trash-talkers in six games. Looking for a second title in the LeBron James era, the Lakers will now prepare for a Western Conference semifinals clash against the No. 6 Golden State Warriors. These two California franchises have not met recently in the playoffs but have drawn comparisons to each other as part of the LA vs. SF rivalry.

Let’s take a look at the Lakers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Lakers injury report

The Lake Show — who dealt with injury woes for the regular season — have done well to get healthy at the best possible time. James and Anthony Davis both seem to be playing strong at the moment, despite missing significant time throughout the year for various ailments. Both continue to be monitored on the injury report but are unlikely to miss games. Dennis Schroder is another player who keeps getting listed but is unlikely to actually be ruled out.

Right now, the Lakers are showing no designations on their injury report going into Game 1 against the Warriors. LA’s chances in this series are entirely dependent on health — they will need the best version of James and Davis to get by Golden State.