Opening odds for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off this week from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that we will see an all-star field compete for an increased purse. Max Homa won the Wells Fargo in 2022 and will look to become the first ever golfer to record back-to-back wins in the tournament.
Despite Rory McIlroy’s recent struggles, the Irish golfer sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win set at +750. Patrick Cantlay follows him at +1200. Last week’s Mexico Open winner, Tony Finau, sits at +1400, and 2022 winner Homa is set at +1800. Homa’s odds are lower than expected because last year’s Wells Fargo did not take place at Quail Hollow, as it was moved offsite as the club prepared to host the Presidents Cup.
McIlroy has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2021, and holds the tournament record at -21.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 4.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|+190
|+100
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+330
|+165
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+360
|+180
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|+400
|+210
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Max Homa
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Cameron Young
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Jason Day
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Tom Kim
|+3500
|+750
|+330
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|+750
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Sahith Theegala
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Shane Lowry
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Wyndham Clark
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Moore
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Montgomery
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Chris Kirk
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Cam Davis
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Davis Riley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Seamus Power
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Harris English
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Beau Hossler
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Alex Noren
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Sam Stevens
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sam Ryder
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ben Griffin
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Akshay Bhatia
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|S.H. Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+20000
|+4000
|+1400
|Luke List
|+20000
|+4000
|+1400
|Justin Suh
|+20000
|+4000
|+1400
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+4000
|+1400
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Will Gordon
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Robby Shelton
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Mark Hubbard
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lanto Griffin
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Davis Thompson
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Aaron Rai
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Pierceson Coody
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Patton Kizzire
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nate Lashley
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|MJ Daffue
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Michael Kim
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Kevin Streelman
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|David Lipsky
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Zach Johnson
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Trey Mullinax
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ryan Palmer
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Michael Thompson
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Matthew NeSmith
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Jimmy Walker
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Doug Ghim
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Ben Taylor
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Austin Eckroat
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Adam Long
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Tyler Duncan
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Stewart Cink
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Scott Piercy
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ryan Gerard
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Lucas Glover
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Greyson Sigg
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|David Lingmerth
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|C.T. Pan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Austin Greaser
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Troy Merritt
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Russell Knox
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Kramer Hickok
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|James Hahn
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Carson Young
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Alejandro Tosti
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Ryan Moore
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Matthias Schwab
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Martin Laird
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Kevin Tway
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Justin Lower
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Henrik Norlander
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Doc Redman
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Chad Ramey
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Callum Tarren
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Zac Blair
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Tyson Alexander
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Trevor Cone
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|Ryan Armour
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Robert Streb
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Nico Echavarria
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Harrison Endycott
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|Jim Herman
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Jason Dufner
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Richy Werenski
|+200000
|+35000
|+10000
|Nick Watney
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Andrew Landry
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Ryan Brehm
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Quinn Riley
|+250000
|+40000
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Kelly Kraft
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|J.B. Holmes
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Morgan Deneen
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Marcus Byrd
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000