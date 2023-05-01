Opening odds for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off this week from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that we will see an all-star field compete for an increased purse. Max Homa won the Wells Fargo in 2022 and will look to become the first ever golfer to record back-to-back wins in the tournament.

Despite Rory McIlroy’s recent struggles, the Irish golfer sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win set at +750. Patrick Cantlay follows him at +1200. Last week’s Mexico Open winner, Tony Finau, sits at +1400, and 2022 winner Homa is set at +1800. Homa’s odds are lower than expected because last year’s Wells Fargo did not take place at Quail Hollow, as it was moved offsite as the club prepared to host the Presidents Cup.

McIlroy has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2021, and holds the tournament record at -21.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 4.