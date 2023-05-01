 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off this week from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that we will see an all-star field compete for an increased purse. Max Homa won the Wells Fargo in 2022 and will look to become the first ever golfer to record back-to-back wins in the tournament.

Despite Rory McIlroy’s recent struggles, the Irish golfer sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win set at +750. Patrick Cantlay follows him at +1200. Last week’s Mexico Open winner, Tony Finau, sits at +1400, and 2022 winner Homa is set at +1800. Homa’s odds are lower than expected because last year’s Wells Fargo did not take place at Quail Hollow, as it was moved offsite as the club prepared to host the Presidents Cup.

McIlroy has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2021, and holds the tournament record at -21.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 4.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +750 +190 +100
Patrick Cantlay +1200 +300 +150
Tony Finau +1400 +330 +165
Xander Schauffele +1600 +360 +180
Jordan Spieth +1800 +400 +210
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +225
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 +450 +225
Collin Morikawa +2000 +450 +225
Max Homa +2200 +500 +240
Justin Thomas +2200 +500 +240
Cameron Young +2200 +500 +250
Sungjae Im +2500 +550 +260
Jason Day +2500 +550 +260
Sam Burns +3000 +650 +320
Tom Kim +3500 +750 +330
Rickie Fowler +3500 +750 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +850 +360
Tommy Fleetwood +4500 +900 +400
Sahith Theegala +4500 +1000 +450
Corey Conners +5000 +1000 +450
Shane Lowry +5500 +1100 +500
Wyndham Clark +6000 +1200 +550
Keith Mitchell +6000 +1200 +550
Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +500
Brian Harman +6500 +1200 +550
Taylor Moore +7500 +1400 +650
Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1600 +700
Taylor Montgomery +9000 +1600 +750
Gary Woodland +9000 +1800 +750
Chris Kirk +9000 +1800 +750
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +2000 +800
Adam Scott +10000 +1800 +800
Kurt Kitayama +11000 +2200 +900
J.J. Spaun +11000 +2000 +850
Cam Davis +11000 +2200 +900
Webb Simpson +13000 +2500 +1000
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2500 +1000
K.H. Lee +13000 +2500 +1100
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2200 +900
Emiliano Grillo +13000 +2200 +900
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2200 +900
Davis Riley +13000 +2500 +1000
Byeong Hun An +13000 +2500 +1000
Adam Hadwin +13000 +2500 +1000
Seamus Power +15000 +3000 +1200
Hayden Buckley +15000 +2800 +1100
Harris English +15000 +2800 +1100
Brendon Todd +15000 +3000 +1100
Ben Martin +15000 +3000 +1200
Beau Hossler +15000 +2800 +1100
Alex Noren +15000 +2800 +1100
Sam Stevens +18000 +3500 +1200
Sam Ryder +18000 +3500 +1200
J.T. Poston +18000 +3500 +1200
Ben Griffin +18000 +3000 +1200
Andrew Putnam +18000 +3500 +1200
Akshay Bhatia +18000 +3500 +1200
Adam Schenk +18000 +3500 +1200
Taylor Pendrith +20000 +3500 +1400
S.H. Kim +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1400
Matt Wallace +20000 +3500 +1400
Mackenzie Hughes +20000 +4000 +1400
Luke List +20000 +4000 +1400
Justin Suh +20000 +4000 +1400
Garrick Higgo +20000 +4000 +1400
Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Svensson +20000 +3500 +1400
Will Gordon +25000 +4000 +1400
Robby Shelton +25000 +4500 +1800
Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1600
Erik Van Rooyen +25000 +4000 +1600
Cameron Champ +25000 +4500 +1800
Alex Smalley +25000 +4500 +1600
Sepp Straka +30000 +5000 +1800
Mark Hubbard +30000 +4500 +1800
Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +1800
Lanto Griffin +30000 +5500 +2200
Harry Hall +30000 +5000 +1800
Eric Cole +30000 +5000 +1800
Dylan Wu +30000 +5500 +2000
Davis Thompson +30000 +5500 +2000
Austin Smotherman +30000 +5000 +1800
Aaron Rai +30000 +4500 +1600
Pierceson Coody +35000 +6500 +2500
Patton Kizzire +35000 +6000 +2200
Nate Lashley +35000 +6000 +2200
MJ Daffue +35000 +6500 +2500
Michael Kim +35000 +6000 +2200
Kevin Streelman +35000 +6000 +2200
David Lipsky +35000 +6500 +2200
Zach Johnson +40000 +8000 +2800
Trey Mullinax +40000 +8000 +3000
Ryan Palmer +40000 +8000 +2800
Michael Thompson +40000 +7500 +2500
Matthew NeSmith +40000 +6500 +2500
Jimmy Walker +40000 +7500 +2800
Doug Ghim +40000 +6500 +2200
Chez Reavie +40000 +7500 +2500
Ben Taylor +40000 +8000 +2800
Austin Eckroat +40000 +8000 +2800
Adam Long +40000 +7000 +2500
Tyler Duncan +50000 +8000 +3000
Stewart Cink +50000 +9000 +3500
Scott Piercy +50000 +8000 +3000
Ryan Gerard +50000 +8000 +3000
Peter Malnati +50000 +9000 +3500
Lucas Glover +50000 +9000 +3500
Greyson Sigg +50000 +8000 +3000
David Lingmerth +50000 +8000 +3000
Chesson Hadley +50000 +9000 +3500
C.T. Pan +50000 +9000 +3000
Austin Greaser +50000 +9000 +3000
Troy Merritt +60000 +10000 +3500
Russell Knox +60000 +11000 +3500
Kramer Hickok +60000 +10000 +3500
James Hahn +60000 +10000 +3500
Dylan Frittelli +60000 +11000 +4000
Carson Young +60000 +11000 +4000
Alejandro Tosti +60000 +11000 +4000
Ryan Moore +80000 +15000 +5000
Matthias Schwab +80000 +11000 +4000
Martin Laird +80000 +13000 +4000
Kevin Tway +80000 +13000 +4500
Justin Lower +80000 +13000 +4500
Henrik Norlander +80000 +13000 +4000
Doc Redman +80000 +15000 +5000
Chad Ramey +80000 +13000 +4500
Callum Tarren +80000 +13000 +4500
Zac Blair +100000 +15000 +5000
Tyson Alexander +100000 +20000 +6500
Trevor Cone +100000 +25000 +7000
Ryan Armour +100000 +18000 +6000
Rory Sabbatini +100000 +18000 +6000
Robert Streb +100000 +18000 +6000
Nico Echavarria +100000 +18000 +5500
Harrison Endycott +100000 +25000 +7000
Jim Herman +150000 +25000 +7500
Jason Dufner +150000 +30000 +9000
Richy Werenski +200000 +35000 +10000
Nick Watney +200000 +30000 +9000
Andrew Landry +200000 +30000 +9000
Ryan Brehm +250000 +35000 +11000
Quinn Riley +250000 +40000 +25000
Max McGreevy +250000 +40000 +18000
Kelly Kraft +250000 +40000 +13000
J.B. Holmes +250000 +40000 +13000
Morgan Deneen +500000 +50000 +30000
Marcus Byrd +500000 +50000 +30000

