Full field for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina this week as one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events. The field of golfers is an impressive one that includes Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and plenty more top-ranked OWGR golfers.

McIlroy has struggled to get off the ground in 2023 and took a break after missing the cut at the Masters in early April, but enters as the favorite to win the tournament this week. His odds are set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won the Wells Fargo three times, most recently in 2021, and holds the tournament record at -21.

Homa won the 2022 Wells Fargo, but the tournament had to be moved to a different golf club as Wells Fargo prepared for last year’s Presidents Cup. His odds are set at +1800 to win. Masters winner Jon Rahm will be missing this elevated event after competing in last week’s Mexico Open.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship teeing off Thursday, May 4, including all four Monday qualifiers.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field