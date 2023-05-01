Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship returns to its home of Quail Hollow Golf Club in 2023 after moving out of Charlotte last year due to Presidents Cup timing. 2022 winner Max Homa returns to the field of the elevated event alongside plenty more top-ranked golfers, including three-time winner Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Tony Finau.

Charlotte should mostly bring good weather to the tournament, though morning showers are forecasted for Saturday. This is a full-field event with a cut taking place after 36 holes on Friday. McIlroy is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +750. Cantlay follows at +1200.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship starting Thursday, May 4 and ending Sunday, May 7.

Thursday, May 4

Hi 72°, Low 50°: Mostly sunny, 3% chance of precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Friday, May 5

Hi 73°, Low 55°: Mostly cloudy, 11% chance of precipitation, 5 MPH winds

Saturday, May 6

Hi 69°, Low 55°: AM showers, 53% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Sunday, May 7

Hi 77°, Low 58°: Partly cloudy, 18% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds