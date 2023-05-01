F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Miami Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One heads to the 305 this week for the Miami Grand Prix, the next stop on the World Championship circuit. Max Verstappen, who has already won the Bahrain and Australian Grand Prix this season, opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win set at -250.

The two races that have escaped Verstappen have each been taken by Sergio Perez — the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Perez follows Verstappen on the odds boards at +330.

The race will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Miami International Autodrome. Verstappen took home the trophy there in 2022, which marked the first year that Miami hosted an F1 race. Verstappen’s final time was 1:34:24.258, and Charles Leclerc was the runner-up.

Leclerc’s odds sit at +1400, alongside Fernando Alonso, who has placed in the top four in every Grand Prix so far this season. Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.