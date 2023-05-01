 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Miami Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula One heads to the 305 this week for the Miami Grand Prix, the next stop on the World Championship circuit. Max Verstappen, who has already won the Bahrain and Australian Grand Prix this season, opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win set at -250.

The two races that have escaped Verstappen have each been taken by Sergio Perez — the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Perez follows Verstappen on the odds boards at +330.

The race will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Miami International Autodrome. Verstappen took home the trophy there in 2022, which marked the first year that Miami hosted an F1 race. Verstappen’s final time was 1:34:24.258, and Charles Leclerc was the runner-up.

Leclerc’s odds sit at +1400, alongside Fernando Alonso, who has placed in the top four in every Grand Prix so far this season. Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

2023 Miami Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -250
Sergio Perez +330
Fernando Alonso +1400
Charles Leclerc +1400
Lewis Hamilton +2200
George Russell +3000
Carlos Sainz +3000
Lance Stroll +10000
Lando Norris +13000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Nico Hulkenberg +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

More From DraftKings Nation