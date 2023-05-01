F1 schedule: Miami Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is in the United States this week with the first of three American races on the schedule. The 20 drivers are taking their talents to South Beach for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

This weekend’s race will get extensive television coverage, including a network television airing of the race itself. The Miami Grand Prix runs on Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN+.

All events for this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream all the festivities.

Race weekend opens at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday with a pair of practices. The drivers will hit the circuit at 2:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. to test things out and figure out what adjustments to make. They’ll return on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. practice and then run through qualifying at 4 p.m.

Max Verstappen heads into Miami as the race-week favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -250 odds. He’s coming off a second place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and has two first-place and two-second place finishes through four races. Teammate Sergio Pérez is +330 to win the race after winning Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan. He has two wins, a second-place finish, and a fifth-place finish this season.

It drops from there to Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, who are both +1400 to win the race. Alonso has three third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish to date. Leclerc finished third in Azerbaijan after starting on the pole, and finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He had to retire from the other two races this season.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Miami Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, May 5

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

6:00-7:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, May 6

12:30-1:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN, WatchESPN

4:00-5:00 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, May 7

3:30 p.m. — Miami Grand Prix — ABC/ESPN+, WatchESPN