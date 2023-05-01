Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 6 of 2023 MLB season

It’s hard to believe that it is almost May. We are a solid month into the 2023 MLB campaign and have been able to get a bigger sample size for how players are performing. There are important injuries to monitor, especially if Bryce Harper is able to return sooner than expected to take over at first base like he has been practicing. With a month under our belts, you can start making decisions to shift around your fantasy baseball lineups. Here is who we recommend dropping to the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Tyler Stephenson, C, Cincinnati Reds

Hopefully, you are only relying on Stephenson to be your backup catcher rather than your starter. Despite plenty of opportunity in the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup, he hasn’t played well this season and only has 38 points so far. Stephenson admittedly is on an upswing, but I still think his ceiling is capped being on the Reds.

Amed Rosario, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Rosario made this column last week and responded by tallying eight fantasy points this week to increase his year-long total to 31. He heads into Sunday’s game riding an 0-for-9 streak over two games that has dropped his output five points. Rosario is a decent player, but for fantasy baseball, there are better overall players and specifically shortstops with a lower roster percentage.

Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox

Sale has had a rough go of it through five starts. He is scheduled to pitch on Sunday, the day this is being written, but barring a surprise no-hitter or his first shutout of the season, he can still be dropped. Sale is rostered in 65.3% of leagues on ESPN and has 15 total fantasy points this year. After his best outing for 22 points against the Minnesota Twins, he had -7 against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale should only be rostered in a streamer capacity.

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

This take doesn’t apply to dynasty leagues. If you have Henderson in a dynasty league, you are holding onto him even if he somehow gets sent back down to Triple-A, which would be shocking. In re-draft leagues, however, Henderson hasn’t taken the step forward to begin the year that was expected of the AL Rookie of the Year hopeful. He has 32 fantasy points on the year, eight in the last seven days and only plays third base. You can likely let him go, add someone to be more productive and then get him back later if he begins to improve.