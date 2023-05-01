Full schedule for Stars vs. Kraken in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken have advanced to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll begin play on Tuesday, May 2, with the puck dropping at 9:30 p.m. ET in Game 1.

Dallas beat the Minnesota Wild in six games to advance to the second round. Roope Hintz led the Stars with 12 points and goalie Jake Oettinger had a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage for the series.

Seattle beat the Colorado Avalanche in seven games to advance to the second round in their first trip to the playoffs in franchise history. Yanni Gourde led the team with six points while goalie Philipp Grubauer gave up 2.44 goals per game and had a .926 save percentage while minding the net for all seven games.

The Stars are -190 favorites to win the series while the Kraken are +165 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas won two of the three games they played this season and Seattle won the third in overtime.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Kraken schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 — 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Game 2: Thursday, May 4 — TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Game 7: TBD