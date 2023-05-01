Full schedule for Hurricanes vs. Devils in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 MET Carolina Hurricanes will face the No. 2 MET New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in the first round in six games while the Devils defeated the Rangers in seven games. These two teams are very familiar with each other from the regular season. Let’s take a look at the schedule for their series.

The Hurricanes are persevering despite dealing with injuries this season (and in the postseason). Andrei Svechnikov went down late in the campaign. Teuvo Teravainen was injured during the first round vs. the Islanders and won’t be back. So the forward group is being tested, yet the Hurricanes were able to fight off the Islanders with good defensive play and goaltending from veteran Antti Raanta.

The Devils looked defeated after the first two games vs. the Rangers. New Jersey would go on to win four of five games to win the series. Akira Schmid replaced Vitek Vanecek as the starting goaltender and was phenomenal, recording two shutouts in the past five games, including one in Game 7 on Monday night. Erik Haula led the Devils with four goals in the series while Jack Hughes had three goals.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils schedule

Game 1: Devils @ Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 3, TBD

Game 2: Devils @ Hurricanes, Friday, May 5, TBD

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Devils TBD

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Devils TBD

Game 5: Devils @ Hurricanes TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes @ Devils TBD

Game 7: Devils @ Hurricanes TBD