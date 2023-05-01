Full schedule for Golden Knights vs. Oilers in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers have advanced to face each other in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series starts on Wednesday, May 3. The teams finished first and second in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, respectively. Edmonton won three of the four games between this two, with the fourth being an overtime loss.

Vegas beat the Winnipeg Jets in five games to advance to the second round. Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone led the team with eight points in the first round and goalie Laurent Brossoit finished with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage in the five games against Winnipeg.

Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Kings in six games to advance to the second round. Lon Draisaitl had 11 points in the first round and was followed by Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each with ten points. Goalie Stuart Skinner started six games and won three with a 3.43 GAA, while Jack Campbell got the win in his lone appearance.

The Oilers are -150 favorites to win the series while the Golden Knights are +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Oilers schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3 — TBD

Game 2: Thursday, May 5 — TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Game 7: TBD