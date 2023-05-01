Full schedule for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to get started on Tuesday, May 3, and it will open with the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Florida Panthers. The NHL has released the start for each series and will release the full schedule once the first-round wraps.

The Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to advance to the second round. Mitchell Marner led the team with 11 points in the first round. Goalie Ilya Samsonov won all six games with a 3.14 GAA and .900 save percentage. The Maple Leads finished in second place in the Atlantic Division with 111 points.

The Panthers were the second wild card team in the Eastern Conference and shocked the Boston Bruins in the first round. Florida won the series in seven games, including the final game in overtime, sending Boston packing after the greatest regular season performance in hockey history. Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with 11 points and they got split duties with Sergei Bobrovsky winning three of five appearances and Alex Lyon winning one of his three appearances.

The Leafs open as -165 favorites to win the series while Florida is +145 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Panthers schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Game 2: Thursday, May 4 — TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Game 7: TBD