Maple Leafs-Panthers odds heading into second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is schedule for Tuesday, May 2, and the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the first round. In an overtime-heavy series that saw three of the six games go into extra time, Toronto held on despite arguably being out-played by the Lightning for much of the series. Auston Matthews and John Tavares stood out in the series, combining for nine of the Maple Leafs’ 23 goals in the series.

The Panthers are fresh off of perhaps the biggest upset in Stanley Cup Playoff history after defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. The Bruins had the best regular season record in NHL history this season, and were taken down in the first round by this scrappy Florida team. Down 3-1 in the series, the Panthers staged a massive comeback over the last three games to advance. The offense was largely centered around Matthew Tkachuk.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers odds

Maple Leafs: -165

Panthers: +145

Maple Leafs 4-3: +400

Maple Leafs 4-1: +450

Maple Leafs 4-2: +450

Panthers 4-2: +550

Panthers 4-3: +600

Maple Leafs 4-0: +850

Panthers 4-1: +900

Panthers 4-0: +1700

Can the Panthers do it again, or was this a one-time fluke? The seven-game series essentially minimizes the idea of a “fluke,” so let’s treat this Panthers team like the real deal. They will face a Maple Leafs team that brings four superstar players to the ice. It’s hard to beat that depth, even with some very consistent players, and the Leafs are a team with a talent for taking advantage of power plays.

The Panthers had a very impressive series, and will hold their own here, but I think that the Maple Leafs have gotten over their first-round mental hurdle (this is the franchise’s first playoff win since 2004) and will keep on moving. I’d bet Toronto in six here.