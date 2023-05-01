Stars-Kraken odds heading into second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 of the seven-game series begins on Tuesday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Stars took care of the Minnesota Wild in six games after going down 1-2 in the first three games. Roope Hintz led the Dallas offense, but the real star of the series was goalie Jake Oettinger, who allowed just two goals over the last three games of the series and defending a shutout in Game 5 with 27 saves.

The Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche in seven games. They also went down early, 1-2, and things looked dim for a moment when Seattle’s top scorer, Jared McCann, suffered an injury in Game 4 that kept him out of the rest of the series. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored both of the Game 7 goals that put the Kraken into the second round.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken odds

Stars: -190

Kraken: +165

Stars 4-1: +380

Stars 4-3: +400

Stars 4-2: +400

Kraken 4-2: +600

Kraken 4-3: +650

Stars 4-0: +750

Kraken 4-1: +1000

Kraken 4-0: +2000

The Kraken played the first round against an Avalanche team that was missing two of its best wingers and then lost their best scorer partway through the series. They pulled out the series win in seven, but even if McCann returns, it’s going to be a real challenge for this Seattle team to match the Stars’ high-powered offense.

They will also be dealing with Jake Oettinger in the goal, who has been an absolute star (no pun intended) in the playoffs — not just in the first round here, but in 2022, as well. Missing their top scorer and shooting on a goalie that allowed just 13 goals on 183 shots is not going to bode well for the Kraken.

I’ll take the Stars in six here.