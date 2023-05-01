Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, May 1

Monday means limited options for MLB DFS players, with just six games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. But there are still opportunities to profit if you know where to look, so here are our three favorite teams to stack tonight (all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, May 1

Bo Bichette ($5,900)

Matt Chapman ($5,600)

George Springer ($5,100)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,500)

The Jays have the highest run total of the day at 5.5, and it’s not hard to see why: Boston’s Corey Kluber has been among the most flammable starters in baseball so far this year, with a 6.75 ERA and seven homers allowed over his first five outings. Toronto’s big bats have also hit the righty hard in their careers, as the four players above all have taken Kluber deep at least once. Throw in Fenway Park’s friendly dimensions for right-handed bats, and we could have a slugfest on our hands on Monday night.

Max Muncy ($4,900)

Will Smith ($4,900)

Freddie Freeman ($4,800)

James Outman ($4,400)

The whole Dodgers lineup can be had at a discount tonight, likely owing to less-than-stellar individual histories against Philly starter Taijuan Walker. But you should take that discount and run, for a couple of reasons: 1) Walker hasn’t looked like himself this year, with diminished velocity and a a 4.97 ERA over his first five starts and 2) the righty had to leave his last start with an elbow injury, and while the team insists it was precautionary, it’s unclear how long a leash Walker will have. L.A. has mashed righty pitching all year, and we’re willing to bank on that track record.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,000)

Juan Soto ($5,200)

Manny Machado ($5,000)

Trent Grisham ($3,200)

Cincy starter Luke Weaver has given up lots of loud contact in his first two starts of 2023, with a 7.71 ERA and a whopping five homers allowed. Now he faces a Padres lineup that seems to finally be finding its mojo, led by Tatis Jr. and Machado — both of whom have hit Weaver hard in the past. Grisham also has excelled in this matchup, with five hits (including two homers) in 10 ABs, and his lackluster numbers this season are more to do with batted-ball luck than the quality of contact he’s making. He could be a nice bargain that allows you to spend big elsewhere.