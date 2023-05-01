Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 1

A light, eight-game MLB slate on Monday, May 1 means there aren’t a ton of great pitching matchups out there for fantasy baseball — just 16 in total, and three of those 16 are Corey Kluber, Ross Stripling and Jose Butto. Still, there are options available on the waiver wire if you know where to look, so let’s break down the day’s action with our daily MLB starting pitcher rankings.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 1

Pitchers to stream

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore’s spotty command makes him hard to trust against better offenses, but the former top prospect’s stuff is undeniable, and now the lefty gets a slumping Chicago Cubs lineup on Monday night. You won’t find much better strikeout upside on the waiver wire.

Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs — Matching up against Gore will be Smyly, who cooled off against the San Diego Padres after flirting with a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers a couple weeks ago. But his fastballs up, curveballs down approach has proven awfully effective this year, and the schedule is a breeze this week: at the Nationals today and then a second start at home against a weak Miami Marlins lineup.

Domingo German, New York Yankees — German has 33 strikeouts in 26 innings this season, as he’s had great feel for his curveball so far. The home-run ball continues to give him trouble, but the Cleveland Guardians don’t hit for much power, and German could produce another quality start on a slate bereft of good options.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 1.