MLB lineups for Monday, May 1: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Despite a doubleheader in New York, it’s a light MLB slate on Monday, with just eight games on the docket. Still, fantasy baseball lineup decisions never sleep, and neither does our daily lineup report to make sure you’re up to date on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 1

Sean Murphy will catch while Eddie Rosario serves as the DH and Kevin Pillar gets another start in left. Vaughn Grissom will play shortstop.

Brett Baty will start at third in the day game of this twin bill while Francisco Alvarez sits in favor of Tomas Nido behind the plate — don’t worry, Mets fans, Alvarez will play the nightcap. Daniel Vogelbach will DH against Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, game two, time TBA

TBA

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA