 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Monday, May 1: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Monday, May 1st.

By Chris Landers
Brett Baty of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 27, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 9-8. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite a doubleheader in New York, it’s a light MLB slate on Monday, with just eight games on the docket. Still, fantasy baseball lineup decisions never sleep, and neither does our daily lineup report to make sure you’re up to date on who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 1

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, game one, 1:10 p.m. ET

Sean Murphy will catch while Eddie Rosario serves as the DH and Kevin Pillar gets another start in left. Vaughn Grissom will play shortstop.

Brett Baty will start at third in the day game of this twin bill while Francisco Alvarez sits in favor of Tomas Nido behind the plate — don’t worry, Mets fans, Alvarez will play the nightcap. Daniel Vogelbach will DH against Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, game two, time TBA

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation