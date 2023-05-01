Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 6 of 2023 MLB season

Injuries left a hole in your fantasy baseball roster you suddenly need to fill? While there might not be a permanent starter out there on the waiver wire, you can still take advantage of juicy matchups on a short-term basis. Here are three hitters we recommend streaming for the week ahead.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 6

Hitters to stream

Joey Wiemer, OF, Milwaukee Brewers — Wiemer’s starting to heat up again after a recent cold spell, and now he and the Brewers will head to Coors Field — where Wiemer’s athleticism should both ensure playing time (his defense in center will be crucial) and allow him to run wild on the bases. Streaming any hitter in Colorado is a good idea, but as the cherry on top, Wiemer gets three weekend games against a San Francisco Giants team that’s among the worst in baseball at slowing down opponents’ running games. If you need speed, pick up Wiemer.

TJ Friedl, OF, Cincinnati Reds — The Reds have a three-game set in San Diego early in the week, but the real money will come this weekend against the Chicago White Sox. The South Siders will run out three struggling righties in Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn and Mike Clevinger at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, which should allow the left-swinging Friedl to keep his average well north of .300. He’s also more than capable of stealing a base and leaving the yard.

Nelson Velazquez, OF, Chicago Cubs — Velazquez has done nothing but rake upon receiving the call from Triple-A, with three homers in his first six games. And while his long-term future with the Cubs is in doubt, he gets a dream four-game set to start the week against the Washington Nationals’ dreadful pitching staff (including a game against homer machine Patrick Corbin on Thursday). He closes the week at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins, who are dreadful at preventing steals and could allow the athletic Velazquez to add a swipe or two.