Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 6 of 2023 MLB season

Pitching has been a mess this year amid rule changes favoring offense and more injuries than we can keep track of. So if you find yourself with a hole to fill in your fantasy baseball team’s staff, we’re here to help with three arms who have some warts but could thrive in friendly matchups this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 6

Pitchers to stream

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore’s spotty command makes him hard to trust against better offenses, but the former top prospect’s stuff is undeniable, and there are no better offenses on the schedule this week. The lefty gets a slumping Chicago Cubs lineup tonight, then lines up for a very nice matchup at the Arizona Diamondbacks toward the end of the week.

Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs — Matching up against Gore will be Smyly, who cooled off against the San Diego Padres after flirting with a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers a couple weeks ago. But his fastballs up, curveballs down approach has proven awfully effective this year, and the schedule is a breeze this week: at the Nationals today and then a second start at home against a weak Miami Marlins lineup.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets — Megill might not be long for the Mets’ rotation with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer returning, but he’s ahead of David Peterson and Jose Butto in the pecking order — and he has a great matchup at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Megill has taken a step backwards from his breakout 2022, but his slider should still be good enough to pick up a win.