Grading the Bills’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are looking for something or someone that can help put them over the edge against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. They finished 13-3 last season, but the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins project to be better in 2023. Here is a breakdown of Buffalo’s picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and their outlook for next season.

Bills picks

Round 1: No. 25 overall (from Jaguars via Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Round 2: No. 59: O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

Round 3: No. 91 — Dorian Williams, ILB, Tulane

Round 5: No. 150 (from Commanders) — Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Round 7: No. 230 — Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss

Round 7: No. 252 — Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

Grade: B+

Did Bills fill needs?

Overall, yes. When Buffalo went into the draft, they needed offensive line, inside linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and defensive tackle. Torrence is a huge get for the offensive line to help protect Josh Allen. Williams is also a helpful piece that could be involved in the linebacker rotation come Week 1.

The surprise was Kincaid in the first. Buffalo traded up to get him, and he could be another weapon for Allen. The initial run on wide receivers happened right before this pick, and with Dawson Knox I don’t know that they really needed him. He has a ton of upside, but it was a surprising choice at the time. The Bills eventually added Shorter in the fifth, but it may have been too little too late to help the offense take a step forward.

Fantasy prospects?

There aren’t really any fantasy prospects for redraft leagues in this draft class for Buffalo. I like the future outlook of Kincaid in dynasty and in redraft leagues for 2024. He would need an injury to Knox or to just absolutely ball out to be relevant in 2023.

Best pick?

Allen needs to work on his ball security down the field, and some extra time in the pocket may help with that. As much as I like the outlook for Kincaid, Torrence should be the steal in this class. He was once considered a mid-first round pick, so getting him toward the end of the second was great for the Bills.