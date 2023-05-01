Grading the Jaguars’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to build around QB Trevor Lawrence. After a playoff run last season, they are certainly on the right track under head coach Doug Pederson heading into 2023.

We break down the Jags’ draft class and assess the potential impact on fantasy football in the coming season.

Jaguars picks

Round 1: No. 27 overall (from Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2: No. 61 (from 49ers through Bears): Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Round 3: No. 88 — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Round 4: No. 121 (from Bucs) — Ventrell Miller, ILB, Florida—

Round 4: No. 130 (from Bills) — Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

Round 5: No. 136 (from Bears) — Yasir Abdullah, OLB, Louisville

Round 5: No. 160 (from Giants) — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Round 6: No. 185 (from Jets) — Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Round 6: No. 202 — Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles) — Erick Hallett II, S, Pittsburgh

Round 7: No. 226 (from Panthers) — Cooper Hodges, G, Appalachian State

Round 7: No. 227 (from Saints) — Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

Round 7: No. 240 (from Giants via Ravens) — Derek Parish, FB, Houston

Grade: C

The Jags had plenty of draft capital to add up the numbers of this rookie class in later rounds. They started with some protection for Trevor Lawrence, which is understandable, but missed an opportunity to pick up some much-needed pass rush help. They finally started filling out their secondary on Day 3, but this was something of a confusing lineup from Trent Baalke.

Did Jaguars fill needs?

Yes and no. The early Harrison pick was a solid one, adding protection for Lawrence, particularly important with a Cam Robinson suspension on the horizon. However, with Josh Allen likely leaving after this season, they did not address the future pass rush void until the fourth round. Instead, they added a third-round RB to play behind Travis Etienne.

Fantasy prospects?

Bigsby and Strange could potentially make a mark in their rookie seasons. Bigsby will be rotating in behind Etienne as an RB2 or RB3, so hold off on drafting him too early. Strange will probably serve more of a blocking tight end role than a receiving one, so his fantasy ceiling will be low as well.

Best pick?

Anton Harrison was a solid pick. The team’s rebuild is centered around QB Trevor Lawrence, and adding pass protection there is never a bad idea.