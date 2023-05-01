Grading the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions yet again. They don’t have that many team needs, but with seven draft picks, they needed to focus on filling some holes and adding some depth. Let’s break down the Chiefs’ 2023 draft class and take a look at how they shape up next season.

Chiefs picks

Round 1: No. 31 overall: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Round 2: No. 55 (from Lions via Vikings): Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Round 3: No. 92 (from Bengals) — Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Round 4: No. 119 (from Lions via Vikings) — Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech

Round 5: No. 166 — BJ Thompson, OLB, Stephen F Austin

Round 6: No. 194 (from Lions) — Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Round 7: No. 250 — Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

Grade: C+

Did Chiefs fill needs?

Well, they didn’t not address team needs. Anudike-Uzomah and Rice are solid additions, and Morris will serve his purpose as depth. After them, though, they basically just took what they needed, but the value of the picks has yet to be determined. When you win a Super Bowl and largely return a similar team, there isn’t much you have to do. If I had to guess, I’d say the KC draft on paper looks meh, but somehow they will develop all of them into future stars.

Fantasy prospects?

Rice is the only option for fantasy purposes from this class unless you play in IDP leagues. When Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback, anything is possible. His value is going to be determined by what kind of role he can carve out for himself behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, as well as Travis Kelce.

Best pick?

Anudike-Uzomah has a lot of upside, but I think that it ends up being Morris. He was a solid lineman at Oklahoma and can easily be developed by the Kansas City coaching staff. There is a lot of pressure blocking for Mahomes, but Morris is coming in with the skills to be a staple of this line for years to come. Also, keep an eye on the development of Coburn.