Grading the Dolphins’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins were all in the news last season between the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the results of a tampering investigation. They still managed to make the playoffs with a 9-8 record, but had to start a third-string quarterback against the Buffalo Bills in the first round and got booted early. They only had four picks in this year’s draft, but we break them down and look toward next season.

Dolphins picks

Round 2: No. 51: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Round 3: No. 84 — Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Round 6: No. 197 — Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

Round 7: No. 238 — Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Grade: C+

Did Dolphins fill needs?

Not especially. I am a South Carolina fan and am even surprised that Smith was the choice at No. 51. He feels like a depth piece for the future, and a second round pick seems like an interesting time to start taking depth. Sure, when you don’t have a first round pick, you make do, but overall this draft felt lackluster. Achane could be the running back of the future, but for now, joins a very crowded room. Adding a solid linebacker somewhere in here is largely feeling like what’s missing.

Fantasy prospects?

Achane could develop into a fantasy-relevant player but will begin his career alongside Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin. He is a good addition to a dynasty squad, but he either needs some injuries or to absolutely ball out to find relevance as a rookie.

Best pick?

Smith has the upside to develop into a good corner for the defense, but Achane is the best pick here. Miami’s offense needs to get away from a running back rotation, and Achane is a player that they can develop and lean on in the future.