Grading the Titans’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Titans went 7-10 last season and are seeing a decline in Ryan Tannehill and the offensive line, as well as a general lack of above average wide receivers. They need help in the secondary as well, but their whole offense, Derrick Henry, is closing in on 30 and has taken a lot of hits in his day. A rebuild is here whether like it or not.

Titans picks

Round 1: No. 11: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Round 2: No. 33 (from Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Round 3: No. 81 (from Cardinals) — Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Round 5: No. 147 — Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Round 6: No. 186 (from Falcons) — Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Round 7: No. 228 — Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin

Grade: A-

Tennessee did do well in this draft, but there weren’t any quick fixes.

Did Titans fill needs?

Taking one of the best offensive linemen in the first round was a smart move. Unfortunately this wasn’t the draft to get a plug and play blind-side protector, but Peter Skoronski was still the right choice here.

Vrabel and company also did well to wait on Will Levis and trade up to grab him early in the second round. Sure, Levis isn’t a sure-fired plus starter in the league, but he has traits that can be molded into what the Titans need.

Unfortunately the Titans didn’t have enough picks to load up in a rebuild, but they drafted within their limits well.

Fantasy prospects?

Levis isn’t going to be a 12-team fantasy QB anytime soon, but he is worth grabbing in dynasty 2-QB leagues, as he could start as soon as this season.

Running back Tyjae Spears has value in dynasty as well. Henry could be off the team sooner than later and Spears is the back with the upside right now.

Best pick?

I like Levis here because they waited to get better value when taking him and they needed to take a swing at a quarterback.