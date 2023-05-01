Grading the Buccaneers’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now officially in the post-Tom Brady era and are attempting to figure out an identity with Baker Mayfield as the new frontman. How did they do in the 2023 NFL Draft? We break down the Buccaneers’ draft class and assess the potential impact on fantasy football in the coming season.

Buccaneers picks

Round 1: No. 19: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Round 2: No. 48: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Round 3: No. 82 — YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

Round 5: No. 153 — SirVocea Dennis, ILB, Pittsburgh

Round 5: No. 171 (from Packers through Jets) — Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Round 6: No. 181 (from Colts) — Josh Hayes, CB, Kansas State

Round 6: No. 191 (from Packers via Rams, Texans, Eagles) — Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Round 6: No. 196 — Jose Ramirez, OLB, Eastern Michigan

Grade: B

The Bucs using their first-round pick for Kancey was something of a surprise, as he is undersized at the position and they needed more pass protection. However, they grabbed Mauch in the second to fill that need, and beefed up their defensive depth in this draft with some later picks.

Did Buccaneers fill needs?

They did not get a developmental or starting QB, which many saw as a need for them. It looks like they are sticking with Mayfield for now. They grabbed some good pass rushers, particularly in YaYa Diaby, and added some depth to receiving rotations. However, they could have filled out their offensive line more in this draft and failed to capitalize on their picks in that area.

Fantasy prospects?

We can expect Durham and Palmer to begin working into the receiving rotation this year, but neither will be a top option for the Bucs, barring any injuries of starters. Don’t expect their fantasy ceiling to be too high.

Best pick?

Diaby and Mauch were both excellent picks and will likely exceed their rounds’ expectations. Mauch is a versatile O-lineman who will fit in well with the existing group there, and Diaby will be huge in pressuring opposing quarterbacks and can play just about anywhere on the defensive line.