Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2 on Monday

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs roll on and tonight, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Nuggets blew out the Suns 125-107 in the series opener on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead.

Neither team had anyone listed on the injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Denver enters the game as a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 228.5. The Nuggets are -180 on the moneyline while the Suns are +155.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Denver ate Phoenix alive on the pick and roll and the Suns will have to make major adjustments defensively to stand a chance at tying this series. That will be a tough ask on the road against a Nuggets team that has found its footing during these playoffs. Denver is 30-26-1 against the spread after a win this season and I expect the Nuggets to cover and go up 2-0 in the series Monday.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

While they still have to adjust on defense, you can expect Kevin Durant and Devin Booker come out swinging on offense tonight for the Suns. This is a game where both teams can get at least 115 apiece, so take the over here.