Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s NBA playoff games

TNT has a doubleheader in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs Monday, with the 76ers meeting the Celtics in the first game before the Nuggets host the Suns in the nightcap. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 38.5 points + assists + rebounds vs. Celtics (-115)

In four games against the Celtics this season, Harden has averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game. The Beard is also highly efficient in these games, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 42.4% from deep. With Joel Embiid set to miss tonight’s game, Harden is going to have ridiculous usage keeping the 76ers in the game. Look for him to easily surpass this mark.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nuggets (+140)

Booker missed his lone triple attempt in Game 1 of this series, but he’s primed to bounce back in a big way for Game 2. The guard has gone over this line in four games during the playoffs, and he’s scoring at a clip that makes it hard to believe he’ll have two down games in a row. Booker should be more assertive in Game 2 and take more shots from behind the arc. He’s good enough to knock down at least three, and the payoff is tempting on this prop.

Nikola Jokic over 13.5 rebounds vs. Suns (-125)

For all of Jokic’s offensive talents, his ability to secure rebounds remains underrated. The big man has hit double-digit boards in five of his six playoff games in 2023, going over this particular line three times. He grabbed 19 rebounds in the opener against the Suns, and Phoenix doesn’t seem like it has any interest in competing with Jokic in that area of the game. Look for Jokic to pull down at least 14 rebounds tonight.