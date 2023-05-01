NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games in the 2023 NBA playoffs Monday with 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets. All four squads feature talented role players who could be excellent value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,900

The guard is an all-around fantasy star, making an impact in all facets of the game. He does have a tough matchup as the 76ers are allowing the least fantasy points to guards but Brogdon has been solid of late. He’s topped 22 DKFP in the last five games, hitting a high point at 37.8 DKFP. Brogdon is highly efficient and should be a solid value add Monday.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,400

Brown has carved out a consistent role in the rotation, and it’s led to consistent fantasy production. There haven’t been any high points for this combo guard, but he’s hit at least 20 DKFP in every playoff game. He went for 27 DKFP in Game 1 against the Suns, and Phoenix’s lack of depth means Brown should continue having good matchups in Game 2.

De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,000

The 76ers are going to need plenty of people to score in Joel Embiid’s presumed absence, and Melton is a nice candidate to have a breakout game. He had solid games against the Nets, but never quite got to put his three-point shooting skills on display. The Celtics present a tough matchup defensively, but Melton’s ability to get hot from deep makes him a decent add to lineups at this price.