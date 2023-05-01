How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets continue their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Monday, with Denver holding a 1-0 lead. Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT. The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 227.

Phoenix’s lack of depth showed itself in Game 1, particularly in the second quarter. The Suns fell behind and never quite managed to get the run they needed to get back in the game. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were solid but not spectacular, and that isn’t going to cut it against this Denver team.

The Nuggets showed why they were the No. 1 seed in the West, putting up 125 points in highly efficient fashion. Nikola Jokic controlled the game brilliantly, while Jamal Murray dazzled with 34 points and nine assists. Denver will hope to keep him going, as Murray heating up opens the floor for everyone else.

Suns vs. Nuggets

Date: Monday, May 1

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.