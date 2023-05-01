How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 on TV and via live stream

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet for the third time in the last six postseasons, with Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs taking place Monday evening. The Celtics are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 214.

The 76ers are likely going to be without big man Joel Embiid, who is trying to bounce back from a knee injury he suffered late in the first round. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will attempt to carry the offense in his absence. The 76ers have been dominated by the Celtics in the previous two series, but they do believe this year is different. If Embiid can return after just one absence, it’ll change the outlook of this series.

The Celtics eventually took care of the Hawks in six games, but did not look convincing late in the series. Boston had similar issues last year in the Finals, as the team’s stars failed to remain consistent over the duration of the matchup. After some frustrating showings against Atlanta, look for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to make a statement tonight.

76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Monday, May 1

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.