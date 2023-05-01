How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on May 1

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.
This will be a pretty big episode of Raw as we sit just five days out from the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tonight, we’ll see the company put the finishing touches for the show while simultaneously conducting Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft.
How to watch Monday Night Raw
Date: Monday, May 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Dickies Arena, Forth Worth, TX
Network: USA Network
Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App
What to watch for on Monday Night Raw
The major news coming out of last week’s episode of Raw was Triple H unveiling the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He explained that the re-introduction of the big gold belt was due to undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not defending his title that often these days. With Reigns being drafted to Friday Night Smackdown later in the week, this will serve as the top belt on Monday Night Raw. H-Man announced that the inaugural WHC will be crowned at the Night of Champions pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia later in the month.
The other big development from last week’s episode of Raw was Backlash host Bad Bunny challenging Damian Priest to a street fight at the ppv this Saturday. The international pop superstar came out following Priest’s main event showdown with Rey Mysterio and attacked him with a kendo stick. He then jumped on the announce table and laid down the challenge to his former friend at the pay-per-view. We’ll surely hear from Priest and the Judgement Day tonight.
Tonight will be Night 2 of the WWE Draft and we’ll have a full understanding of what the rosters will look like by the end of the the night. Night 1 took place on Smackdown this past Friday, where the first pool of superstars found out what shows they were assigned to. Some notable selections included Raw Women’s Champion being drafted to Smackdown and Imperium being drafted to Raw. Another interesting wrinkle is Reigns and Solo Sikoa being drafted to Smackdown as part of the Bloodline, but the Usos not being included in the package. The Usos lost their tag title rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Smackdown this past Friday and there’s a possibility we could see the brothers be banished to Raw and get excommunicated from the group tonight.
Here are the list of who has been drafted so far:
Raw
Cody Rhodes
Becky Lynch
Imperium
Matt Riddle
Drew McIntyre
The Miz
Shinsuke Nakamura
Indi Hartwell (from NXT)
Apollo Crews (from NXT)
Candice LeRae
Chelsea Green
Sonya Deville
Dexter Lumis
JD McDonagh (from NXT)
Maximum Male Models
Natalya
The Viking Raiders
Zoey Stark (from NXT)
Smackdown
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
Bianca Belair
The Street Profits
Edge
Bobby Lashley
The O.C.
Damage CTRL
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (from NXT)
Hit Row
Lacey Evans
Free Agents
Dolph Ziggler
Mustafa Ali
Omos
Von Wagner (from NXT)