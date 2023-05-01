How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on May 1

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

This will be a pretty big episode of Raw as we sit just five days out from the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tonight, we’ll see the company put the finishing touches for the show while simultaneously conducting Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Dickies Arena, Forth Worth, TX

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The major news coming out of last week’s episode of Raw was Triple H unveiling the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He explained that the re-introduction of the big gold belt was due to undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not defending his title that often these days. With Reigns being drafted to Friday Night Smackdown later in the week, this will serve as the top belt on Monday Night Raw. H-Man announced that the inaugural WHC will be crowned at the Night of Champions pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia later in the month.

The other big development from last week’s episode of Raw was Backlash host Bad Bunny challenging Damian Priest to a street fight at the ppv this Saturday. The international pop superstar came out following Priest’s main event showdown with Rey Mysterio and attacked him with a kendo stick. He then jumped on the announce table and laid down the challenge to his former friend at the pay-per-view. We’ll surely hear from Priest and the Judgement Day tonight.

Tonight will be Night 2 of the WWE Draft and we’ll have a full understanding of what the rosters will look like by the end of the the night. Night 1 took place on Smackdown this past Friday, where the first pool of superstars found out what shows they were assigned to. Some notable selections included Raw Women’s Champion being drafted to Smackdown and Imperium being drafted to Raw. Another interesting wrinkle is Reigns and Solo Sikoa being drafted to Smackdown as part of the Bloodline, but the Usos not being included in the package. The Usos lost their tag title rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Smackdown this past Friday and there’s a possibility we could see the brothers be banished to Raw and get excommunicated from the group tonight.

Here are the list of who has been drafted so far:

Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Imperium

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell (from NXT)

Apollo Crews (from NXT)

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green

Sonya Deville

Dexter Lumis

JD McDonagh (from NXT)

Maximum Male Models

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Zoey Stark (from NXT)

Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits

Edge

Bobby Lashley

The O.C.

Damage CTRL

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (from NXT)

Hit Row

Lacey Evans

Free Agents

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Omos

Von Wagner (from NXT)