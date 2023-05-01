How to watch Rangers vs. Devils in Game 7 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The Rangers took the first two games of the series, winning both 5-1, before the Devils came back and won Games 3 and 4. New Jersey then took home Game 5 to take the series lead, but the Rangers offense came back in full force for another five goals in Game 6 to even things out.

The Devils enter as 1.5-goal favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook on their home ice. This has been a closely-fought series, and the drama should continue tonight as each team fights to advance to the second round, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Rangers vs. Devils live stream

Date: Monday, May 1

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.