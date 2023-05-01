Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder odds: How they opened, where they stand heading into fight week

Fight week is upon us for an undisputed super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) and John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO). These two will face off in an twelve-round bout at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico with the event airing on DAZN. The fight is this coming Saturday, May 6, with the card starting at 5 p.m. ET. Canelo and Ryder will make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m.

This fight is for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles as DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds. Canelo opened as a -1600 favorite while Ryder opened as a +800 underdog. The favored fight outcome was a Canelo win by KO, TKO, or DQ at -350 followed by Canelo win by decision at +320. Ryder by KO, TKO, or DQ winning odds were +1800, while Ryder winning by decision checked in at +1400. A draw opened at +2200. Canelo is a size-able favorite to win as of early Monday morning.

This is Canelo’s first time fighting in Mexico since 2011 when he faced off against Kermit Cintron and won by way of TKO in the 5th round. Canelo has 14 world-title defenses across three divisions and has 11 KOs in title-fights. He is currently the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight title holder, being the first fighter in boxing history to be undisputed champion in the super middleweight division.

Ryder is the early underdog and comes into this one after stunning Zach Parker with a 4th-round TKO last November. He emerged victorious capturing the WBO Interim World Super Middleweight title.

Let’s take a look at some of the fight and method of victory odds for Canelo-Ryder, courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Odds to win

Canelo: -1600

Ryder: +800

Total rounds

Over 8.5: -120

Under 8.5: -115

To go the distance

Yes: +230

No: -320

Fight outcome

Canelo decision or technical decision: +320

Canelo KO/TKO/DQ: -350

Draw: +2200

Ryder decision or technical decision: +1400

Ryder KO/TKO/DQ: +1800

Round betting

Canelo to win in round 1: +2500

Canelo to win in round 2: +1800

Canelo to win in round 3: +1400

Canelo to win in round 4: +1100

Canelo to win in round 5: +900

Canelo to win in round 6: +800

Canelo to win in round 7: +800

Canelo to win in round 8: +800

Canelo to win in round 9: +900

Canelo to win in round 10: +1100

Canelo to win in round 11: +1400

Canelo to win in round 12: +1800

Ryder to win in round 1: +10000

Ryder to win in round 2: +10000

Ryder to win in round 3: +10000

Ryder to win in round 4: +10000

Ryder to win in round 5: +10000

Ryder to win in round 6: +10000

Ryder to win in round 7: +10000

Ryder to win in round 8: +10000

Ryder to win in round 9: +10000

Ryder to win in round 10: +10000

Ryder to win in round 11: +10000

Ryder to win in round 12: +10000

