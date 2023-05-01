Pick on the Total for Blue Jays-Red Sox on May 1

The race to track down the Tampa Bay Rays in American League East is setting up for a lot of competition with all five teams in the division entering the week with a winning record as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox start their series in Massachusetts on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays (-150, 9.5) vs. Boston Red Sox

The Blue Jays will look to starting pitcher Jose Berrios to continue has recent run as in the past three starts, Berrios has allowed just three runs in a total of 19 innings.

The problem for Berrios throughout his career though has been pitching on the road, posting a career ERA of 3.57 with just under 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed while allowing more than 1.5 home runs per nine innings with a 4.96 ERA on the road.

Since the start of the 2022 season, the road struggles have intensified for Berrios, logging a 6.57 ERA with 1.8 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Red Sox counter with a struggling starter of their own in Corey Kluber, who is coming off of allowing one run in six innings in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles, but still has a 6.75 ERA and is allowing 2.6 home runs per nine innings.

Both starting pitchers face an uphill battle as the Red Sox offense is third in the league in runs scored with 5.6 per game are seventh in the league in road batting average hand leads the American League in runs per game on the road since the start of the 2022 season.

Both teams also do not have the most secure bullpens as the Red Sox are 29th among the 30 MLB teams in bullpen ERA since the 2022 All-Star Break at 5.14 while the Blue Jays bullpen this season has a 3.79 ERA, which is 14th in the league.

With two top tier offenses going up against a pair of shaky veteran starters, expect a slug fest on Monday.

The Play: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Over 9.5