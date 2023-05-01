Post positions and morning line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

The field is set for the 149th running of the lillies for the fillies. The Kentucky Oaks takes place at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. On Monday, post positions were drawn and morning line odds were assigned.

The favorite heading into the race is Wet Paint, sitting at 5/2 and in the No. 7 position. Brad Cox is her trainer and has two Kentucky Oaks and one Kentucky Derby victory to his credit. She’s won three straight races at Oaklawn Park and four of five total races dating back to last October.

She is one of three fillies in the race trained by Cox. The other two are Botanical (4/1) lined up in the sixth position and The Alys Looks (15/1) lined up inside at the No. 2 position. Southlawn has the third best odds to win the race at 8/1 and lines up in the No. 4 position.

Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Oaks field with post positions and the morning line from Churchill Downs: