Ross Tucker Pod: Breaking down 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of storylines to dissect as we head deeper into the offseason.

The Carolina Panthers, of course, selected Alabama’s Bryce Young first overall, but the real start of the draft came when the Houston Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals after picking Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

On this week’s episode of the Ross Tucker Pod, Tucker and Emory Jones dissect that massive move for Houston while also discussing the Lions’ shocking move to select Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall.

Did the guys like the Texans and Lions’ trade ups? Listen to the podcast to find out!

“It takes two to tango and three to jump rope…”@FBallGamePlan explains why he likes the Will Anderson trade much more for the Texans than he does for the Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/cgDXnXY8Kh — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 1, 2023

Show Breakdown

On this week’s episode, Ross Tucker and Emory Jones react to the biggest stories from the 2023 NFL Draft — including:

Houston Texans draft C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson (2:50)

Devon Witherspoon goes to the Seahawks at fifth overall (6:40)

Jahmyr Gibbs goes early to the Lions (12:50)

Steelers trade up for Broderick Jones (15:15)

Video

