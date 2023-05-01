 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 2

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 2.

By Chris Landers
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the second inning at Globe Life Field on April 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After a light Monday slate, Tuesday’s MLB schedule gives us top prospects making their debut (the Seattle Mariners’ Bryce Miller), prospects who wowed us with their debuts (the Cleveland Guardians’ Tanner Bibee and the Oakland Athletics’ Mason Miller) and bonafide aces (Gerrit Cole, Zac Gallen, Sandy Alcantara). There’s a lot of fun pitching on offer, is the point, and we’re here to help you navigate it with a full ranking of the day’s starters as well as the top pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball today.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 2

Pitchers to stream

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Wells has put up elite ratios so far this season, and while some of that is surely batted-ball luck, he also never walks anyone and forces lots of weak contact. He’s allowed just to runs in 12.2 innings over his last two starts, and now he gets a Kansas City Royals offense that’s arguably the weakest in baseball in pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — Bibee carved up the Colorado Rockies in his MLB debut, and while the New York Yankees seem far more imposing on paper, this is a tissue-thin offense with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton now both on the IL. Bibee’s electric stuff gives him strikeout upside that’s rare on the waiver wire, and you’ll want to snatch him up before his ownership rate spikes after another great outing.

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — We could also have gone with Mason Miller against the Seattle Mariners here, but let’s ride with Wesneski instead as the righty seems to have found the feel for his slider and held the San Diego Padres to just one run in five innings. The Washington Nationals don’t pose much of a threat, especially against righties, and Wesneski could cruise to a win.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/2

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Gerrit Cole vs. Guardians
2 Joe Ryan @ White Sox
3 Zac Gallen @ Rangers
4 Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves
5 Hunter Brown vs. Giants
6 Julio Urias vs. Phillies
7 Freddy Peralta @ Rockies
8 Tanner Bibee @ Yankees
Strong plays
9 Tyler Wells @ Royals
10 Bryce Elder @ Marlins
11 Mason Miller vs. Mariners
12 Patrick Sandoval @ Cardinals
13 Jon Gray vs. Diamondbacks
14 Hayden Wesneski @ Nationals
15 Yusei Kikuchi @ Red Sox
16 Graham Ashcraft @ Padres
Questionable
17 Bryce Miller @ Athletics
18 Michael Wacha vs. Reds
19 Joey Lucchesi @ Tigers
20 Anthony DeSclafani @ Astros
21 Steven Matz vs. Angels
22 Michael Kopech vs. Twins
23 Matt Strahm @ Dodgers
Don't do it
24 Roansy Contreras @ Rays
25 Tanner Houck vs. Blue Jays
26 Michael Lorenzen vs. Mets
27 Trevor Williams vs. Cubs
28 Ryan Yarbrough vs. Orioles
29 Javy Guerra vs. Pirates
30 Ryan Feltner vs. Brewers

