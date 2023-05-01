Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 2

After a light Monday slate, Tuesday’s MLB schedule gives us top prospects making their debut (the Seattle Mariners’ Bryce Miller), prospects who wowed us with their debuts (the Cleveland Guardians’ Tanner Bibee and the Oakland Athletics’ Mason Miller) and bonafide aces (Gerrit Cole, Zac Gallen, Sandy Alcantara). There’s a lot of fun pitching on offer, is the point, and we’re here to help you navigate it with a full ranking of the day’s starters as well as the top pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball today.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 2

Pitchers to stream

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Wells has put up elite ratios so far this season, and while some of that is surely batted-ball luck, he also never walks anyone and forces lots of weak contact. He’s allowed just to runs in 12.2 innings over his last two starts, and now he gets a Kansas City Royals offense that’s arguably the weakest in baseball in pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — Bibee carved up the Colorado Rockies in his MLB debut, and while the New York Yankees seem far more imposing on paper, this is a tissue-thin offense with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton now both on the IL. Bibee’s electric stuff gives him strikeout upside that’s rare on the waiver wire, and you’ll want to snatch him up before his ownership rate spikes after another great outing.

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — We could also have gone with Mason Miller against the Seattle Mariners here, but let’s ride with Wesneski instead as the righty seems to have found the feel for his slider and held the San Diego Padres to just one run in five innings. The Washington Nationals don’t pose much of a threat, especially against righties, and Wesneski could cruise to a win.

