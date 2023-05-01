 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyrese Maxey playing through knee injury in Game 1 vs. Celtics Monday

The Sixers guard bumped knees with Jaylen Brown but is trying to get back in the contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 2 Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Maxey has returned to the game, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation with his knee.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went to the locker room in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics after bumping knees with Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. Maxey later decided to work through the issue on a stationary bike in the tunnel, but has yet to come back to the bench.

For now, the 76ers are rolling with De’Anthony Melton in Maxey’s place. Melton has been strong in this game for Philadelphia, shooting 5-6 from behind the arc en route to 17 points. The 76ers are putting up a great fight without Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a knee issue of his own. James Harden has been great, but he will need Maxey to get back in the game to help him close out this series opener.

Maxey has 14 points, three steals and two assists so far in this contest. We’ll see if he’s able to power through as the 76ers hope to gain an unlikely edge in this series.

More From DraftKings Nation