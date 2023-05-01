Tyrese Maxey playing through knee injury in Game 1 vs. Celtics Monday

Update: Maxey has returned to the game, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation with his knee.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went to the locker room in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics after bumping knees with Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. Maxey later decided to work through the issue on a stationary bike in the tunnel, but has yet to come back to the bench.

Tyrese Maxey is on the stationary bike near the tunnel after appearing to injure his knee a couple minutes ago. Melton is back in the game after his scorching first half. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) May 2, 2023

For now, the 76ers are rolling with De’Anthony Melton in Maxey’s place. Melton has been strong in this game for Philadelphia, shooting 5-6 from behind the arc en route to 17 points. The 76ers are putting up a great fight without Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a knee issue of his own. James Harden has been great, but he will need Maxey to get back in the game to help him close out this series opener.

Maxey has 14 points, three steals and two assists so far in this contest. We’ll see if he’s able to power through as the 76ers hope to gain an unlikely edge in this series.