Chris Paul OUT for rest of Game 2 vs. Nuggets Monday with groin injury

Update: Paul has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a groin injury. It’ll likely be Booker and Payne in the backcourt the rest of the way, though Payne probably won’t see much usage. Booker and Durant will be the primary offensive focal points for Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul went to the locker room Monday in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets after appearing to suffer a groin injury. Paul was going for a rebound and appeared to extend his groin on the play. He walked to the locker room with no assistance, so that’s a good sign for the guard.

Chris Paul is headed to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/WDXvM289TF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

Paul hasn’t been his usual self this season, posting a career low in points per game during the regular season and seeing his assist rate go down. However, his veteran leadership and clutch game were something the Suns probably thought they could bank on in the postseason. Even with Kevin Durant now in the fold, Paul should have a role in key moments for Phoenix if he isn’t sidelined for a long time with this injury.

If Paul does miss time, Cameron Payne would likely be the next man up at point guard. Devin Booker probably gets more usage as a ball handler in this offense, but Payne would see more minutes.